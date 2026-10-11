Ja'Marr Chase Snags Another Absurd Touchdown Catch to Extend Lead in Miami

He's done it again, folks.

Ja'Marr Chase may have just topped his catch of the year from the Week 2 Bengals win over Houston. Cincinnati's best player caught a 45-yard deep bomb from Joe Burrow while twisting in the air and letting the ball roll down his arm and pin against his shoulder pad.

It might be a dagger play for Cincinnati on the road, extending the lead against Miami to 28-10.

Chase now has four TDs on the season and is Cincinnati's leading receiver today after working his way through the concussion protocol all week. He has not taken any big shots to the head in Miami.

Check out the huge play below and compare it to Week 2; plus, the drive log as well:

SENSATIONAL FROM CHASE! 🤯



Bengals v Texans - Live on 5 & NFL Game Pass on DAZN 📺 pic.twitter.com/rEDr2DqOFS — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) September 20, 2026

45-yd Touchdown Pass

0:39 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass deep middle to J.Chase for 45 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

2nd & 7 at MIA 45

3-yd Run

1:30 - 3rd

(Shotgun) C.Brown left guard to MIA 45 for 3 yards (W.Gay; J.Brents).

1st & 10 at MIA 48

13-yd Pass

2:17 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to MIA 48 for 13 yards (J.Rodriguez; D.Trader).

2nd & 6 at CIN 39

4-yd Run

2:56 - 3rd

(Shotgun) C.Brown right guard to CIN 39 for 4 yards (Z.Sieler; C.Robinson).

1st & 10 at CIN 35

4-yd Pass

3:39 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to D.Meyers to CIN 35 for 4 yards (J.Marshall).

3rd & 2 at CIN 31

4-yd Run

4:24 - 3rd

(Shotgun) C.Brown right guard to CIN 31 for 4 yards (R.McGraw; J.Brooks).

2nd & 6 at CIN 27

4-yd Run

5:08 - 3rd

(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to CIN 27 for 4 yards (Z.Biggers; J.Phillips). ** Injury Update: MIA-M.Taaffe has returned to the game.

1st & 10 at CIN 23

Kickoff

5:13 - 3rd

R.Patterson kicks 55 yards from MIA 35 to CIN 10. D.Meyers muffed the catch and recovered at CIN 14. D.Meyers to CIN 23 for 9 yards (J.Simpson; S.Heyward).

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