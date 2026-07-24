Joe Burrow: My Heisman Trophy is Locked Away in a Safe Place

Given what happened to his home less than two years ago, Joe Burrow keeps his Heisman Trophy out of reach of potential thieves.

The Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback appeared alongside fellow Heisman winners Jameis Winston and Eddie George on a panel at this past weekend's Fanatics Fest, held at New York City's Javits Center. The three players were asked where they keep their trophies now.

“I have it locked up in a safe place, for all you robbers out there who are getting any ideas," Burrow joked.

Burrow's Home Was Burglarized During Bengals Game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is frustrated after being sacked in the 2nd half during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 582642 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Burrow's Cincinnati-area home was burglarized on Dec. 9, 2024, while he and the Bengals were in Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Approximately $300,000 in designer luggage, glasses, watches, and jewelry was stolen, according to federal authorities.

Federal prosecutors later charged multiple defendants believed to be associated with a South American theft group that targeted the homes of professional athletes while they were away playing games. Three men were indicted in connection with the burglary at Burrow's home.

Burrow didn't directly link his decision to secure the Heisman to the burglary, though.

According to Cincinnati's signal-caller, most of his other awards and memorabilia are kept at his parents' house. Their collection has apparently turned the home into an unofficial museum dedicated to the Bengals' star.

“A lot of my trophies and a lot of my memorabilia end up going to my parents’ house,” Burrow said. “It has become this shrine to me, which is a little weird. There’s a lot of stuff in there, but this is one that I keep with me. That one doesn’t go to my parents’ house.”

Burrow won the Heisman Trophy in 2019 after completing 76.3% of his passes for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns, leading LSU to an undefeated national championship season. A few months later, the Bengals selected him with pick No. 1 overall and he hasn't looked back since.

His parents do have most of the memorabilia from his career, but the superstar quarterback says he's keeping one of his most significant awards close — and well protected.

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