Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Trio Stands Alone At The Top Of The NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals have been carried by their offense for a few years, but they took the opportunity this offseason to build their defense up in a big way. They added multiple key starters on the defensive side of the football.

Still, the offense is what is going to carry the Bengals. They have one of the best quarterbacks in the league with Joe Burrow under center. Ja'Marr Chase is one of the best wide receivers in the league. When both are healthy, they form the best quarterback and wide receiver duo in football. Chase Brown is one of the more underrated running backs in the league, too.

Jared Dubin of CBS Sports recently listed the Bengals' offensive trio of Burrow, Brown, and Chase as the best offensive trio in the league this season, and it might not be particularly close.

Bengals Offensive Trio NFL's Best

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Bengals are on top once again. They reclaimed the top spot in the rankings last year and received seven of the nine first-place votes this season," Dubin wrote. "Burrow's injury absence wasn't enough to knock them off their perch, thanks in large part to his excellence but also the combination of him and Chase, and Brown's emergence as a quality back in every situation except the one where Jake Browning is under center is also a contributor to the Bengals' position at the top of the rankings."

This trio has the ability to take over games for the Bengals.

Burrow has been one of the game's best for a few years. He threw for nearly 5,000 yards and 43 touchdowns during his last full season. Chase has cleared 1,000 receiving yards in each year of his NFL career. Brown has gotten better during each season in the league. He cleared 1,000 rushing yards for the first time last season and could continue improving with each passing year.

As a result, this Bengals offense has a chance to be special. Check out the full ranking here.

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