Joe Burrow understands the path Fernando Mendoza is about to take better than almost anyone.

Mendoza led Indiana to an undefeated national championship, won the Heisman Trophy, and was selected No. 1 in the 2026 NFL Draft. He joined Burrow and Cam Newton as the only players in the common draft era to accomplish all three in consecutive years.

Burrow discussed Mendoza during a Heisman Trophy panel at Fanatics Fest, held at New York City's Javits Center. The Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback praised Mendoza as he explained how the evolving landscape of college football helped Indiana build its championship roster around him.

Burrow Praises Mendoza's Leadership

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza poses for photos with the Heisman trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the award. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He was a lot of fun to watch,” Burrow said. “I think the NIL era is interesting because teams like Indiana, who maybe couldn’t get the recruits 10 years ago, now can get the types of players where they can go and compete for championships.”

Mendoza transferred to Indiana after spending three seasons at Cal. In his lone season with the Hoosiers, he completed 72% of his passes for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns, and led the program to its first national championship and an undefeated season. He became the first Heisman winner in school history.

“That creates a lot of parity throughout college football, and I think that’s good for the game,” Burrow said. “There are a lot of downsides to it as well, but it was fun to see a team like Indiana go and make it happen. Obviously, Fernando was the main part of that.”

Mendoza now faces the challenge of helping to revive the Las Vegas Raiders, as Burrow did with the Bengals. But Cincinnati's signal caller believes the rookie has the qualities needed to handle the responsibility Mendoza faces.

“The quarterback has the ball in their hands a lot,” Burrow said. “It’s a team game, but the quarterback drives that for us. He seems to be a great leader. He seems to be a great player, and I’m excited to see what he does in the NFL as well.”

Burrow knows how quickly expectations get placed on a first-overall quarterback, but he clearly believes the newest member of the Heisman Trophy fraternity is ready to meet them.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 65,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.