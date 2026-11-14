Joe Burrow Ranked Shockingly Low in Latest QB Stock Report

It has been an interesting week for the Cincinnati Bengals. After an impressive victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Spain on Sunday, the focus shifted to what the team might do before the trade deadline.

Well, fans got their answer to that on Tuesday when the Bengals made one trade, but then rescinded the move not very long after. It was a day filled with hot takes as the fan base now wonders if the rest of the AFC has passed the team by. However, they still have to line them up and go to work.

This weekend is a major matchup for the Bengals. The team will be looking to get revenge on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who bested the Bengals earlier this season. The Bengals will need to be on their A game, which hasn't been an issue for quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow has been at MVP level of play this season, and Fox Sports' recent quarterback rankings have the Bengals' quarterback's stock rising before a massive AFC North showdown.

Stock Rising

Nov 8, 2026; Madrid, ESP; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) leaves the field after defeating the against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry McKenna has Burrow as the sixth best quarterback in the league heading into Week 10. That's one spot higher than McKenna had him last week.

"Every week, Burrow has put on a clinic," wrote McKenna. "The only downside has been his six interceptions."

The quarterbacks ahead of Burrow on the list are Trevor Lawrence, Brock Purdy, Patrick Mahomes, Jordan Love, and Josh Allen.

Too Low?

Nov 8, 2026; Madrid, ESP; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) leaves the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems the interceptions seem to be an issue with Burrow's stock; however, Love and Allen have the same number of interceptions but with fewer touchdown passes than Burrow.

Six interceptions isn't ideal, but the 23 touchdown passes are enough to look past the turnovers at the moment.

Three of Burrow's six interceptions on the year came in the team's 43-36 win over the Tennessee Titans. It wasn't the ideal performance, but the Bengals quarterback still managed to throw five touchdown passes and add a rushing touchdown in the win.

Burrow is once again playing at an elite level. If he continues at this pace, it would be foolish to not have him as one of the top names in the MVP conversations.

There's really no excuse to have Burrow sixth. He's been one of the best players in the NFL all season long and is in the MVP race. A win over the Steelers on Sunday would help his stock—and his case for MVP.

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