'Hopefully People Took Notice' - Joe Burrow Continues MVP-Level Run in Spain

Joe Burrow is playing MVP-level football, and it's leading to a lot of winning for the Bengals.

He spoke to the media after Sunday's 34-17 win over the Falcons and detailed how this offense has been able to tally 30-plus points in four straight weeks and be by far the most prolific attack in the league over that span.

Burrow dialed up another elite day, going 24-of-29 passing for 271 yards, three touchdowns, and one more score on the ground.

MVP Season?

Football - NFL - Atlanta Falcons v Cincinnati Bengals - Estadio Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - November 8, 2026 Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow shake hands after the match REUTERS/Ana Beltran | REUTERS

He played great from start to finish and is now the odds-on favorite to win MVP this season according to FanDuel Sportsbook (+210 as of this writing).

"I wanted to come out and put on a show for everybody, and show what the excitement of the NFL can be," Burrow said. "And the NFL is really all about the stars and players making big time plays. And so you saw Ja'Marr Chase, you saw me, you saw Tee Higgins, you saw a lot of great players out there doing great things, and hopefully people took notice."

Oh, people are noticing. Burrow got his showcase on an international stage, and he'd love to do it again in 2027.

"We'll have to see where all the new places are next year. They're talking Mexico City. People are talking about Tokyo. So I don't know. We'll see," Burrow said about the series continuing in a new location.

Don't tell him they can count their chickens already this season. The goal is to score a touchdown every time they touch the ball. A lofty bar to clear in the NFL.

"Still, a lot of room to improve," Burrow noted. "Well, we didn't score on every single possession, so always room to improve, and it's never going to be perfect. So, a lot of room to grow and learn and improve from those reps."

"We have a chance to do everything that we set out to. We've worked really hard for a long time to put ourselves in this spot. We're 6-2. We have a big game next week against the Steelers for first place in the division. You know we're gonna have to go and get that one."

Burrow ranks first in the NFL in total touchdowns and is one game away from tying Peyton Manning's 2004 five-game run for the most consecutive outings with at least four total TDs scored.

He can do it in the most important game yet next Sunday night against the Steelers at home.

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