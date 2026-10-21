Joe Burrow Reacts to Vice President JD Vance Attending Bengals Practice

The Bengals hosted Vice President JD Vance during their practice session on Wednesday. A few members of the team got to meet the politician as Vance toured the Paycor Stadium facilities following Wednesday's outing.

Burrow discussed the visit during his weekly press conference just minutes after the fellow southern-Ohio native exited.

The Bengals' top leader did not get a chance to meet Vice President Vance. The latter was in town for a rally ahead of next month's midterm elections.

"We did not," Burrow said about having an interaction. "He came with everybody and left with swiftness and efficiency before the end of practice, so I didn't get to."

Vance grew up in Middletown, Ohio just north of Cincinnati. His large security detail was hard to miss around the practice field on Wednesday.

"Yeah, a lot of people around," Burrow joked. "That's what I love about what I do is it brings a lot of people together, and people want to take time out of their day to come and watch what we do, watch what I do, and watch all the work that I've put in to come and watch greatness. And that's everybody in the locker room. That's why we do what we do, whether it's on the TV, whether it's in person, whether it's on the practice field, that's what we do."

Burrow and the whole team are focused on a massive divisional game in Baltimore.

Cincinnati's playoff chances swing roughly 30% based on Sunday's result, depending on which playoff model you look at. Every AFC North game is one of the most important of the season, especially when the Ravens are on deck.

"It's a big game," Burrow said about the matchup to start his press conference. "There's a lot of football to be played after this, but anytime we play the Ravens with a place in the division on the line, it's going to be a big game. So we're treating it that way."

Cincinnati has two more practices this week and is bringing a fresh hunger to the table following their early bye week. Check out footage of Vice President Vance from WCPO's Caleb Noe below:

Vice President JD Vance toured the Bengals locker room, then met head coach Zac Taylor & players as they walked in from practice.#Bengals @WCPO pic.twitter.com/UsiGLTBJx3 — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) October 21, 2026

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