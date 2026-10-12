Joe Burrow Reflects on Dominant Play in One Area During Bengals Win Over Dolphins

The Cincinnati Bengals' backs were up against the wall coming into Week 5. After back-to-back losses, it felt that a loss to the winless Miami Dolphins would have sparked even more uncomfortable conversations around the team.

It wasn't the cleanest performance, but the Bengals got back in the win column with a 31-24 victory over the Dolphins. There are certainly some things that need to be cleaned up, however, quarterback Joe Burrow was on his A-game.

After his impressive performance on Sunday, Burrow spoke with the media and was asked specifically about his effectiveness in the red zone.

Understood The Assignment

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) shifts running back Samaje Perine (34) before a snap in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. The Bengals improved to 3-2 on the season with a 31-24 win on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Our receivers did a good job of finding space. We didn't get a ton of man coverage, but

when we did, we made them pay," Burrow explained. "We had good field position most of the day, and I think for the most part we took advantage of it. But we had some dumb mistakes, and we got to get those fixed if we want to be a great team."

Three of Burrow's four touchdowns on Sunday were in the red zone. Like Burrow stated, if a team is going to give this offense good field position for the majority of the game, the unit has to make them pay. That's exactly what Burrow did.

Along with their red zone success, the Bengals converted 69.2% of their third down conversions. Extending drives is the name of the game, and this offense will bruise any defense if they can stay on the field.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talks in a huddle in the third quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. The Bengals improved to 3-2 on the season with a 31-24 win on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This offense can be the most dynamic unit in the league. They proved that on Sunday. But there is still a lot to clean up before they take the field again in two weeks.

In particular, running back Chase Brown had some struggles hanging on to the football. The Bengals running back had two fumbles on the day.

Waiting for the Bengals out of the bye week is the Baltimore Ravens, who picked up a dramatic win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football. With the Bengals already suffering a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the game against the Ravens will be pivotal for the AFC North race.

Early bye weeks are brutal, but a reset at this point in the season may not be such a bad thing for a team that has already seen injuries to key players.

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