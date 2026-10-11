'Not Good Enough All Around' - Joe Burrow Aiming Higher After Bengals Road Win Over Miami

Joe Burrow got a win in the NFL on Sunday, but it didn't seem like it from his reserved press conference. He drove home the mistakes Cincinnati made multiple times in a 31-24 result over the now 0-5 Miami Dolphins.

Cincinnati is entering its bye week with another massive divisional game on the horizon against Baltimore.

Committing untimely penalties and sputtering out on three punting drives could be a losing recipe on the road again October 25.

"I think just not good enough all around," Burrow said. "Team-wide. I think if we want to be the team that we think we're going to be, we got to be better than that ... Our receivers did a good job of finding space. We didn't get a ton of man coverage, but when we did, we made them pay. They made a good play there on the last third down. We had good field position most of the day, an I think for the most part we took advantage of it. But we had some dumb mistakes, and we got to get those cleaned up if you want to be a great team."

It marked the 10th time in Burrow's career he's tossed four-plus touchdowns in a game (14th time with a 126-plus passer rating), but he's more worried about the big picture and clearly wants to keep moving forward and not dwell on any milestones like that.

He had big praise for the stars gutting through injuries to come back and make plays like Ja'Marr Chase and more did today.

"You see what number one can do whenever the ball's in the air," Burrow said about the crazy 45-yard TD catch and touching on his toughness. "Obviously, unbelievable play, but we don't want to take it for granted. But we're used to it at this point, you know. That's football, man. That's football. When you have great players that want to be great and want to be there for the team, that's what it's all about."

Cincinnati flies back tonight and disbands for a few days this week before getting back to it for the final two-thirds of the season.

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