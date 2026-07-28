Joe Burrow Tops Ranking of Every First Round Pick Since 2020; Where did Other Bengals Land?

The Bengals draft track record this decade has been inconsistent, with cornerstones such as Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase taken back-to-back years, followed by average to disappointing players taken on defense.

CBS Sports Writer Mike Renner went through and ranked every first-round pick for every team in the NFL since 2020.

Joe Burrow Shines, Ja'Marr Chase Snubbed?

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase runs drills during practice on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Renner ranked Burrow as the number 1 pick of the 2020's, while Ja'Marr Chase came in 12th. Burrow ranking first should come as no surprise. Chase's ranking is stunning to say the least.

What makes this more surprising is that Ceedee Lamb ranked 10th and Jaxon Smith-Njigba fourth. Lamb has struggled with drops recently, and Njigba just had his first season with 1,400 yards and eight or more touchdowns. Chase, meanwhile, has accomplished that feat three times to this point.

Renner acknowledged the impact Chase has had in altering the Bengals franchise despite the lack of recent draft success.

"While the Bengals' draft track record has rightfully drawn criticism of late, they started the decade with two franchise-changing picks in back-to-back drafts," Renner said of the Bengals recent draft history.

"The duo of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase has dragged one of the most underachieving franchises in sports to the forefront of the national conversation more often than not over the past half-decade."

Amarius Mims ranked above names like Darnell Wright and Armand Membou at 53rd overall.

Mims cemented himself as a rising star at right tackle last season, and should take a Pro Bowl-level leap in 2026.

When it came to Dax Hill and Myles Murphy, both ranked among the middling draft picks of this decade at 104th and 116th. Shemar Stewart ranked as one of the most disappointing selections at 167th after his underwhelming rookie campaign last season.

All three players have plenty to prove in 2026. Both Hill and Murphy are playing for contract extensions. Meanwhile, Stewart is looking to show that his first season was little more than a fluke and capitalize on his elite athleticism.

Check out the full ranking here.

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