Bengals Mentioned as Top Landing Spot for Former Pro Bowler

The Cincinnati Bengals are less than a week away from the start of training camp. There may not be another team in the league with more to prove in 2026 than the Bengals.

This team is facing the same topics they have faced for the last few seasons when the season begins. It's all going to be about if the core unit can stay healthy. Quarterback Joe Burrow's injury last season derailed the season. However, it's time to put 2025 in the past.

The Bengals have all the pieces to be successful this season. According to CBS Sports, the Bengals should add another offensive weapon that could take the unit to the next level.

A Potential Pro-Bowl Addition

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports listed the Bengals as a potential landing spot for free agent wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

"This landing spot was recommended by CBS Sports' Mike Renner," Dajani wrote. "Some would claim the Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best wide receiving corps in the NFL with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but apart from those two pass-catchers, it's questionable. Andrei Iosivas is the No. 3, followed by players like Mitchell Tinsley, Charlie Jones and the rookie Colbie Young. Imagine Joe Burrow operating out of 11 personnel with Chase, Higgins and then Samuel running around in the slot."

Along with the Bengals, Dajani has the Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, and Los Angeles Chargers as potential suitors for the free agent wide receiver.

After six years with the San Francisco 49ers, Samuel spent the 2025 season with the Washington Commanders, where he was targeted 99 times, finishing the year with 72 receptions and five receiving touchdowns.

2021 was a career year for Samuel. In his All-Pro season, Samuel led the league in yards per reception, and it was his only season with at least 1,000 yards receiving.

A Perfect Marriage

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) makes a catch during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Samuel would be a perfect fit in Cincinnati. He's a veteran receiver who proved last season that he still has a lot to offer. He can find more opportunities in Cincinnati with defenses focused on Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

While it probably isn't on his list of reasons to come to Cincinnati, Samuel could also be a veteran presence for a rookie like Colbie Young, who will be looking to make an impact in his first NFL season.

Check out the full list here.

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