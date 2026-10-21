Lamar Jackson's Initial Practice Status Revealed as Bengals-Ravens Week Ramps up

The Bengals are preparing to face Lamar Jackson (ankle) this week, but it may be Tyler Huntley time again for the Baltimore Ravens.

The team has gone 1-1 in the past two games without Jackson and he did not appear during the open portion of practice on Wednesday. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter was pretty vague about Jackson's status this week.

Hazy Outlook

Sep 27, 2026; Rio De Janeiro, BRA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is interviewed after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'd still put it in kind of the day-to-day thing," Minter said during Monday's press conference. "We'll know a lot more on Wednesday, I would say."

Wednesday is here and Jackson is not rolling out there, one other impactful player with murky injury status for Baltimore is center Cam Jurgens (concussion). His official status is getting confirmed later this afternoon on the injury report, but Minter sounded confident on Monday that he'd play.

"We feel like it's come a long way over the weekend and that there's a real opportunity for him," Minter noted. "The final deal (exiting concussion protocol) may be today or tomorrow as we go, but we're excited to potentially get him in there this week."

Jackson has had a lot of success against Cincinnati in his career and could be even more effective with Jurgens snapping to him.

The electric quarterback is 11-3 all-time against Cincinnati and has won six of the past seven matchups.

"You know so much more about these teams, about these players," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about the matchup. "Obviously they got new schemes, but there's still a lot of similarities from from the past. They got great players, great coaching staff. It's exciting. I think our guys really get fired up for this game. Not that they don't get it fired up for every game, but every point in Baltimore in a divisional game, it's a fun one to get out for, and our guys will be up for it."

Jackson has two more chances to practice and likely needs to at least be limited on Friday to have a shot at getting a 12th win against Cincinnati.

Lamar Jackson not seen practicing during the portion open to the media.



Center Cam Jurgens is out here, however, and is no longer in a red noncontact jersey. pic.twitter.com/IdK6qyGnO6 — Antonio Barbera (@antonio_barbera) October 21, 2026

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