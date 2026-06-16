New Bengals Safety Bryan Cook Dives Into Leadership Mentality, Biggest Accomplishment Amidst Minicamp

Bryan Cook knows full well what it takes to win a Super Bowl, but it's not like he's being obnoxious about it with his new Bengals teammates.

Cook is riding a delicate line of trying to be a vocal leader in his first offseason with the team, while also making sure he keeps the right respect for everyone in the locker room. Even if they don't have the same championship pelts on the wall.

Cook won two Super Bowls with Kansas City this decade, but that doesn't top the 26-year-old's best life accomplishment.

"I'm not doing that, we all here for the same reason. Grown men, we got things at home," Cook said to reporters at his locker. "A big accomplishment is honestly getting married and having kids. Having the rings is cool, but I said me winning here would mean more to me than those before ... I have two kids at home and a beautiful wife, so that means more to me than what this building can give me. But as far as the football actions we all from different walks of life. We're coming here to try to find a common goal, and how much that grows together means more than anything.”

"Two-Headed Snake"

Jun 16, 2026; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Bryan Cook (6) catches a pass during minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Cook just wrapped his first mandatory practice as a Bengal and got to feel some more of the live game action focus it takes to stop an offense featuring Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The veteran is well versed in facing them in games, now he gets to sharpen his skills against them more consistently in practice.

“Have a two-headed snake over there, which is phenomenal,” Cook said about the passing attack. “Then, obviously, No. 9 zipping the pill around, they've been doing it for years. Obviously we have a history as far as you know the players in the Chiefs games, things of that nature ... now compete against them as well as now compete with him (Burrow) on Sundays it’s definitely a blessing, but ultimately, I'm going to do my job, and my first and primary goal is helping this defense.

"That's my primary priority, for that matter. But just kind of remember right now, I know he (Burrow) gave me a shout out, so shout to him too, like I said, he's been killing the game for years now, just hoping that I can get something back to the city, have him host a Lombardi Trophy here one day soon.”

Cook is a lock to start at safety this fall and could be a strong captain candidate if players gravitate to him over these next couple of months.

Check out the full media session via CLNS Media’s Mike Petraglia below:

Bryan Cook loves to see his defensive brothers make plays, like Josh Newton picking off Joe Burrow. Cook also has things in perspective with regard to football and life. “My biggest accomplishment is getting married and having kids.” pic.twitter.com/Gm3po6hwxQ — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) June 16, 2026

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