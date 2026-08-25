Another option to throw into the Bengals' swing tackle mix is hitting free agency. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins are releasing Jamaree Salyer, and he plans to sign with a team in season.

He is currently on injured reserve and reached a settlement with the Dolphins to hit the free-agent market. They placed him on season-ending IR, but Salyer wants to play this season.

"The Dolphins are releasing G/T Jamaree Salyer with an injury settlement, per source," Fowler posted on X. "The team previously placed him on season-ending IR (knee). Salyer, who started 40 games for the Chargers, plans to be healthy and sign with a team in-season."

Salyer is a great veteran to replace Cody Ford on the Bengals' roster and get in the mix to fill in for Amarius Mims or Orlando Brown Jr. if needed down the line.

The 26-year-old has 2,921 snaps of experience on the offensive line during a four-year stint with the Chargers this decade.

He's not going to wow you with his mow-down blocking or likely push for a starting spot, but he could bring valuable experience to a much-needed spot.

Salyer posted a 62.6 Pro Football Focus grade last season on 449 snaps after dealing with injury in the middle of the season.

At this point in the calendar, it's nearly impossible to find a single tackle candidate that doesn't come with some sort of red flag. Zac Taylor would love it if a leading candidate popped up on their current roster.

"You're looking for, I've said the word a lot, consistency," the Bengals' head coach said about the battle on Monday. "Who just wants to take it and run with it? ... We still have time on our hands and are still waiting to see someone just grab some of those jobs and take them. But we really got three practices this week. It can go into next week as well. I know cuts are falling this week, but I really look at it as there being about five practices left to sort all that out.

"I think we're always open to everything," Taylor continued. "These guys are really competing. I feel like I'd like to see someone grab it and us be able to say that. But certainly, with time still in practice, we got some stuff to sort out."

The Dolphins are releasing G/T Jamaree Salyer with an injury settlement, per source. The team previously placed him on season-ending IR (knee).



Salyer, who started 40 games for the Chargers, plans to be healthy and sign with a team in-season. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 25, 2026

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