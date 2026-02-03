2026 NFL Draft Buzz: Bengals Considered Ideal Fit for Elite Playmaker
CINCINNATI — Most people expect the Bengals to address their defense in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but what if they add to their offense?
NFL analyst Bucky Brooks mentioned the Bengals as one of the possible landing spots for Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love.
"The Notre Dame standout has shown the competitive stamina to handle a heavy workload as a runner and receiver out of the backfield, making him the perfect complement to an elite quarterback or an emerging starter," Brooks wrote. "As a classic RB1 with speed, explosiveness and the playmaking ability to score from anywhere on the field, Love should pique the interest of the Washington Commanders (who hold the seventh overall pick), New Orleans Saints (eighth overall), Kansas City Chiefs (ninth overall) and Cincinnati Bengals (10th)."
Would the Bengals Really Take Love 10th Overall?
It's an interesting dilemma. On one hand, their defense needs serious help and they have Chase Brown at running back. On the other hand, Brown is entering the final year of his rookie deal and the Bengals should be targeting plug-and-play free agents to bolster their defense.
Part of that has to do with their history. They've spent a significant amount of draft capital on the defense in recent seasons.
Draft Investment
The Bengals have spent seven draft picks in the first three rounds on defense over the past three seasons, including two first rounders (Myles Murphy, Shemar Stewart). That includes guys like Jordan Battle, Demetrius Knight Jr., and DJ Turner II, who is on pace to become the best of the group by a wide margin.
If you go back to 2022, when they invested in the defense by adding Dax Hill, Cam Taylor-Britt and Zach Carter in the first three rounds of the draft, Cincinnati has used 10 of their last 13 picks on day one and two of the draft (rounds 1-3) on defensive players.
That doesn't mean they should ignore the defense, but it would be silly to dismiss a player like Love because of their struggles on that side of the ball. They need to draft good players to bolster a roster that is thin after their top stars.
Adding a Playmaker
Love is considered one of the best players in the draft. Brooks guaranteed that he'll be gone in the first 10 picks. If he's on the board for the Bengals, they'll have to consider it.
"The most explosive running back in the draft is a top-five talent who likely comes off the board within one of the first 10 selections," Brooks wrote.
Love would be the seventh running back to be picked in the top 10 since 2015.
NFL.com compares him to Jahmyr Gibbs.
Will History Repeat Itself?
The last time the Bengals had a top 10 pick, they used it on Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall selection. He went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and Cincinnati advanced to Super Bowl LVI.
Adding Love to an offense that has Joe Burrow, Chase, Tee Higgins and Brown is intriguing. Plenty of NFL personnel expected them to address their offensive line in 2021 when they picked Chase. He had an instant impact and helped Cincinnati reach heights they've never reached in 2021-22.
Now they need to get back there. Spending in free agency is a huge factor. If the Bengals address their defense in free agency, then Love should certainly emerge as a realistic target if they believe he can be an elite playmaker at the NFL level.
The combine is a few weeks away and there are plenty of evaluations that need to be completed, but Love will be one of the many players the Bengals consider over the next few months ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.
