Three Senior Bowl Standouts the Bengals Could Target in 2026 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have plenty of weaknesses they need to address this offseason. The good news is there were some standouts at the Senior Bowl that could help fill some of those voids.

This is the first of many articles we'll do on possible prospects the Bengals could target in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are three players that will be on Cincinnati's radar after impressive performances at the Senior Bowl:

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez gets up after making a tackle against BYU during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's no secret the Bengals need help at linebacker. Rodriguez dominated for the Red Raiders over the past two seasons, finishing with 255 tackles (21.5 for loss) and six sacks. He's a playmaker.

Rodriguez forced seven fumbles and had one interception in 2025. He had four interceptions and forced three fumbles in 2024.

That playmaking ability translated to the Senior Bowl. Rodriguez forced multiple turnovers in practice and has likely played his way into being a day two selection. Ideally, the Bengals would be able to target him in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) causes a fumble as he strips the ball from LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The Gators defeated the Tigers 27-16. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] | Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Banks is a darkhorse contender for the Bengals in the first round. Banks flash his potential throughout the week and is a big, talented defensive tackle that the Bengals have been looking for over the past few years.

Banks is 6-6, 330 pounds and has good strength and quickness. That's a tough combination to find in a defensive tackle. He only appeared in three games last season due to a foot injury, so his meetings with NFL teams, including the Bengals will be important.

If things go well, don't be shocked if Banks works his way into consideration at No. 10 overall.

The day that was for Caleb Banks. 📈



A reminder this kid is 330+ pounds… pic.twitter.com/uRnQH5PI22 — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 28, 2026

Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American wide receiver Cyrus Allen (13) of Cincinnati grabs a touchdown pass during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The former Bearcats wide receiver had an impressive showing all week long. After an impressive 2025 campaign with Cincinnati, Allen followed it up by putting on a show in Mobile.

His route running ability caught everyone's attention.

Allen was productive for the Bearcats in 2025. He finished with 13 touchdowns, which tied the UC record and ranked third nationally. He also had 51 catches for 674 yards.

He didn't receive an invite to the combine, but is certainly on the radar of NFL teams following his performance in Mobile.

