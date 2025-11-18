2026 NFL Draft Order: Cincinnati Bengals in Position to Get Top 10 Pick
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 3-7 on the season and have lost seven of their last eight games. They're 1-7 with Joe Burrow sidelined.
Naturally, plenty of fans start thinking about the draft. Where are the Bengals scheduled to pick in the 2026 NFL Draft?
Right now they have the 9th selection. The Bengals have the 20th toughest strength of schedule (.486) over the final seven weeks of the season, including a matchup against the 3-7 Cardinals. Right now Arizona is scheduled to pick 10th.
It's hard to envision a scenario where the Bengals get much higher. Maybe a spot or two, but the Falcons just lost their starting quarterback for the season. Jayden Daniels is out in Washington. The Raiders are awful. The Titans, Giants, Browns, Saints and Jets are probably all hoping to secure the top pick.
Check out the draft order below.
2026 NFL Draft Order (Entering Week 12):
1. Titans (1-9)
2. Giants (2-9)
3. Browns (2-8)
4. Saints (2-8)
5. Jets (2-8)
6. Raiders (2-8)
7. Commanders (3-8)
8. Rams (ATL, 3-7)
9. Bengals (3-7)
10. Cardinals (3-7)
The Bengals haven't had a top 10 pick since 2021 when they took Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall selection. Burrow may return in the near future, which would also impact things. If he's able to lead Cincinnati to a few wins down the stretch, they could end up in the middle of the pack like they have over the past two seasons.
The Bengals took Amarius Mims with the No. 18 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They followed that up by taking Shemar Stewart No. 17 overall.
Cincinnati finished 9-8 in each of those seasons, but missed the playoffs. If they're going to miss the playoffs again, securing a high pick would be ideal for a team that has star power, but lacks high-end talent outside of a few players.
