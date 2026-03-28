A recent CBS Sports mock draft sent a clear message about where the Cincinnati Bengals could be headed with the 10th overall pick: defensive line help. Clemson's Peter Woods has been considered a nice fit for the Bengals throughout the pre-draft process.

On the surface, it makes sense. The Bengals need to get better up front, and Woods is one of the more intriguing interior defensive prospects in this class. However, at No. 10 overall, "intriguing" might not be enough.

For a team that many feel like didn't do enough in free agency, this pick carries more weight than usual. If the draft board falls a certain way, Cincinnati may have better — and safer — options than Woods.

Woods is by no means a bad prospect. He can be very disruptive when he's at his best, but his smaller frame and shorter arm length raise questions about his consistency at the next level.

His lack of elite pass rush production in his final season at Clemson (two sacks in 12 games) only adds to the concern, and the Bengals cannot afford to spend a top 10 pick on a player who may need time to develop.

If Cincinnati wants to maximize this pick, there are better alternatives that align with both need and value. Here are three prospects that would provide an immediate impact for the Bengals:

Caleb Downs, Safety

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs (DB34) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | © Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

A true difference maker in the secondary, Downs brings instincts, versatility and proven production at a position where the Bengals lacked consistency a season ago.

Elite at diagnosing plays and tackling in space, Downs tallied over 90 tackles during his two years at Ohio State and affected games in many different ways. If he were to fall to No. 10, he would provide an immediate return on investment for Cincinnati.

Rueben Bain Jr., Defensive End

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (DL32) on the SiriusXM NFL Radio set during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bain Jr. is one of the most disruptive edge rushers in the draft, tallying 9.5 sacks and 30 solo tackles in his final season with the Miami Hurricanes. He has a high motor and is elite at stopping the run, something the Bengals struggled with last season.

There is a good chance he will still be available by the time the Bengals are on the clock, making him a strong option to fill a major need off the edge.

Sonny Styles, Linebacker

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the most versatile linebackers in the draft, Styles would give Al Golden flexibility against a variety of offensive looks with his ability to cover sideline-to-sideline.

He ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and recorded a 43.5-inch vertical jump at the NFL Combine, proving that he is of the most explosive and athletic players at his position. Pair that with his ability to move around the formation, and the Bengals would have a true Swiss Army Knife on defense.

Bottom Line

The Bengals don't just need to get better on the defensive side of the ball — they need to get better quickly. With the team still fully expected to compete in a loaded AFC, getting the 10th pick wrong would be a significant setback.

If Woods develops into an elite defensive lineman, the conversation changes. But at this stage, drafting him at No. 10 feels more like a projection than a certainty. Cincinnati should have better options on the board when they're on the clock.