5 Players Bengals Could Target on Day 2 of Free Agency

Logan Hall, Defensive Tackle

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes against Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Logan Hall (90) during the first half of the game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Hall is the type of player a team like the Bengals should bet on. He isn't going to cost a lot, will turn 26 next month and appears to have plenty of untapped potential. The Bengals need more pass rush juice from the defensive tackle spot. The former 33rd overall pick is capable of getting after opposing quarterbacks. He has seven sacks and 16 quarterback hits over the past two seasons. A two or three-year deal with Hall would be ideal.

Leo Chenal, Linebacker

Dec 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams (32) returns a kick off against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Bengals know they need a linebacker and Chenal is the best one remaining. They were in the mix for Devin Lloyd and Quay Walker. Those deals didn't get done. Adding Chenal would help round out a haul of quality veterans that have Super Bowl rings that should be entering their prime. A trio of Cook, Mafe and Chenal would be an amazing way to jump start the rebuild on defense.

Arnold Ebiketie, Edge

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ebiketie would be a nice addition on the edge. Even after adding Boye Mafe to the mix, the Bengals need another pass rusher. They lost Joseph Ossai and will lose Trey Hendrickson. Losing two edge rushers and replacing them with two proven players would go a long way for a Bengals' defense that entered free agency with plenty of holes. Ebiketie shouldn't break the bank and could give the Bengals a nice quartet of edge players: Myles Murphy, Shemar Stewart, Mafe and Ebiketie.

Javon Hargrave, Defensive Tackle

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings nose tackle Javon Hargrave (97) reacts against the Washington Commanders during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Hargrave would fit what the Bengals need on the interior of their defensive front. He isn't a great all around defensive tackle anymore, but he can still get after opposing quarterbacks and be disruptive. If they sign him, he would play the Larry Ogunjobi role from 2021. It's a key role that they haven't had consistently since Ogunjobi left in free agency.

David Njoku, Tight End

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) walks off the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

This may be a pipe dream, but Njoku would sleep walk into 10 touchdown catches in an offense with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. He'd be a red zone nightmare for opposing defenses and is a capable blocker. Adding Njoku could help take this offense to another level.

Bonus: DJ Reader

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Reader isn't the 3-tech the Bengals would ideally add, but reuniting with a quality nose tackle could give Cincinnati a great run stopping 1-2 punch alongside T.J. Slaton. Reader is a good leader and would help mentor a young defense. Do the Bengals thing B.J. Hill has more pass rush juice in him if he played alongside Reader and Slaton? If the answer is "yes," then Reader should certainly be on their radar.

Best of the Rest

Jadeveon Clowney, Lavonte David, Dre Greenlaw, Kaden Elliss, Dallas Goedert, Greg Newsome II, Joey Bosa, Cameron Jordan, Calais Campbell, Bobby Wagner, Bradley Chubb, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Haason Reddick, Shaq Thompson and Chigoziem Okonkwo.

