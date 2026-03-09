CINCINNATI — It's no secret that the Bengals wanted to address their pass rush in free agency. It won't be with the top interior lineman in this year's free agent class.

John Franklin-Meyers is signing with the Titans according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. He agreed to a 3-year, $63 million contract with $42 million guaranteed.

Franklin-Meyers reunites with Titans head coach Robert Saleh. The two were in New York together.

This means the Bengals' need for pass rush help becomes even more pressing.

Where Do Bengals Go From Here?

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) reacts after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bengals were one of multiple teams that made a strong push to land Franklin-Myers. It shouldn't come as a surprise that they were interested in the veteran defensive tackle. He was clearly the top interior pass rusher and Cincinnati has been on the lookout for more juice on the interior of their defensive line for years.

With Franklin-Myers no longer available, the Bengals could pivot and pursue a defensive tackle like Logan Hall. He's young and has some juice as a pass rusher. They could also go the other route and sign an established veteran like Javon Hargrave. Hargrave is past his prime, but can still get after the quarterback. He would compliment the rest of the Bengals' defensive line.

DJ Reader is another option. A reunion with him could help them—especially in run defense.

"I don't think that the guys we have on our roster can't elevate our pass rush. Because I think we have a lot of guys that are young in their career that can elevate our pass rush," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said last month. "You've got to get to third down to get that pass rush. It's a two-pronged approach. You want to be good on first and second down as well. And it's not just who's doing it, but what they're doing. And we're working on all those areas to get it fixed. But there are opportunities in every bucket of bringing players in. And we're gonna look at all the buckets.”

Regardless, the Bengals have to add to their defensive line room. The options are waning and they need more talent if they're going to turn things around on defense.

