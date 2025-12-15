Bengals’ 2026 NFL Draft Position Taking Shape After Blowout Loss to Ravens

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday. A 24-0 loss to the Ravens ended their postseason chances. It also helped them get one step closer toward a top 10 selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati is 4-10 on the season and are currently scheduled to pick ninth overall according to Tankathon.com. They're tied with the Saints and Commanders with a 4-10 mark. That means Cincinnati could get an even higher pick depending on the outcome of their final three games of the season.

The Bengals play the Dolphins in Miami in Week 16, followed by the Cardinals and Browns.

Arizona and Cleveland are both 3-11. Losing both of those games would be good for draft positioning. Here's a look at the current draft order following Week 15:

New York Giants: 2-12 record; .536 strength of schedule Las Vegas Raiders 2-12: .548 SOS Tennessee Titans: 2-12: .576 SOS Cleveland Browns: 3-11: .483 SOS New York Jets: 3-11: .538 SOS Arizona Cardinals: 3-11: .571 SOS New Orleans Saints: 4-10: .494 SOS Washington Commanders: 4-10; .508 SOS Cincinnati Bengals: 4-10: .521 SOS Atlanta Falcons (pick belongs to Los Angeles Rams): 5-9; .502 SOS

Joe Burrow wants to play the final three games of the season and head coach Zac Taylor may be coaching for his job, but it would be better for the Bengals to lose out and get a better pick in this year's draft.

We've seen them make late season runs in each of the past two seasons. It hasn't translated and hasn't helped. Adding a top talent in the 2026 NFL Draft will help.

The tank should officially be on over the next few weeks at Paycor Stadium.

