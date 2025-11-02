Bengals Appear to Have Changed Stance on Trey Hendrickson Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — Will the Bengals trade Trey Hendrickson?
The star pass rusher isn't playing on Sunday against the Bears due to a hip injury. That hasn't stopped teams from inquiring about his services.
The Bengals initially shot down teams that expressed interest in the reigning NFL sack leader, but their stance appears to have changed according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports.
"They did say no originally, and then last couple days, a bunch of GMs said, 'hey, you better check this out because now they're saying yes to us, right?'" Glazer said on the FOX pregame show. "Whether or not they can get what they're looking for, I don't know about that, but it seemed like a hard no about a week or so ago, and now it's not."
Hendrickson is in the final year of his contract. He requested a trade in the offseason, before ultimately working out a revamped one-year deal with the Bengals. Cincinnati gave him a $13 million raise, which got him back on the field ahead of the start of the season.
The Bengals could try to sign him to an extension this offseason or use the franchise tag on him. The tag wasn't a concern for Hendrickson when he agreed to the re-worked contract.
"With the salaries going up and the tag also will be going up, so it's not something that I'm concerned about," Hendrickson said in August. "I have to focus on what the 2025 Bengals means to me. And I want to be a part of something special here. I'm vocalize that pretty early and often again I can't write my own contracts. I think we'd all, as players, love to do that. There wasn't one that I saw long-term that I would have considered. So again this compromise comes with a great amount of respect for me towards them. I'm incredibly honored and appreciative that I can play football at this level this week."
Hendrickson has four sacks this season and would be the top pass rusher available on the trade market if Cincinnati does make it known that they'd be willing to deal him.
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. ET.
-----
