Bengals Can Shake Up AFC North in Season Finale vs. Browns

CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Browns on Sunday in their season finale. Cincinnati is hoping to win their third-straight game and sweep Cleveland for a second consecutive year.

A win would get them to 7-10. It would also drop the Browns to 4-13. Head coach Zac Taylor is expected to return next season, regardless of the outcome of Sunday's game. While the outcome might not matter in Cincinnati, it certainly holds a lot of weight in Cleveland.

A Bengals win could also mean the end of Kevin Stefanski's time with the Browns. He's 44-56 in six seasons since being named head coach in 2019.

"The Cleveland Browns have done some background work to gather information on potential head-coaching options, and are leaning toward moving on from two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski," Dianna Russini of The Athletic wrote on Saturday. "With the success of EVP and general manager Andrew Berry’s most recent draft, he’s likely to stay, but those discussions are ongoing heading into Cleveland’s final game at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Browns are 4-12 after finishing 3-14 in 2024."

Would the Browns really fire Stefanski if he leads Cleveland to wins over the Steelers and Bengals in the final two games of the season?

As weird as it may sound, Sunday's season finale could help determine whether or not Stefasnki returns for a seventh season in Cleveland.

The Bengals have won four-straight against the Browns, including a 17-16 Week 1 win in Cleveland earlier this season. Joe Burrow is hoping to improve to 5-6 against the Browns, meanwhile Zac Taylor is hoping to improve to 7-7 against the division rival.

A victory would also get the Bengals to 4-2 in the division. They could pick is high as eighth in the 2026 NFL Draft with a loss. A win would put them in position to pick 11th or 12th overall.

Check out Russini's entire breakdown on the coaching carousel here.

