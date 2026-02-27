Bengals’ Chances at Ohio State Star Shrink After Eye-Opening NFL Combine Performance

The Bengals may have entered the NFL Combine feeling that they should only add a veteran linebacker in free agency, and while they certainly should bring in a vet, Sonny Styles' historic performance at the event may force them to rethink their approach with the 10th overall pick.

While many defensive line and linebacker prospects impressed at the combine on Thursday, none were more impressive than Styles, as he showed off athleticism that we have not seen from anyone of his size, and it should be far more than enough for Styles to be heavily considered at pick number 10 in April for the Bengals.

Styles would immediately transform what has been a big weakness for the Bengals into quite possibly one of their biggest strengths.

NFL Combine Results

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 244lbs

Arm Length: 32 7/8"

Hands: 10"

Vertical: 43.5"

Broad Jump: 11'2"

10-yard split: 1.56s

40-yard dash: 4.46s

20-yard shuttle: 4.26s

3-Cone: 7.09s

Styles made a statement early in his workout right away when he set a record for his height and weight with an absurd 43.5" vertical jump and 11 foot and 2 inch broad jump, something that is on par with the likes of legendary Lions receiver Calvin Johnson.

Styles is not just a tremendous athlete with no production, though. He was a playmaker for the Buckeyes and was a big factor in Ohio State winning the National Championship in 2024.

From versatility to play everywhere at every linebacker position at a high level, and instincts that are second to none, Styles possesses all the tools for modern NFL defenses, with production and physical traits that any defensive coordinator dreams of.

Styles started as a safety at Ohio State, but made the transition to linebacker in 2024, improving his ability to diagnose plays and taking his abilities in coverage and as a tackler to new heights.

He has as much physicality as anybody and shows it off by creating separation from offensive linemen when in pursuit of ball carriers, allowing him to make clean tackles both in the open-field and near the line of scrimmage for minimal gains, as shown in the clip below against Indiana.

I’ve known Ohio State LB Sonny Styles is a Top 10 player for me.



He may be my favorite player in this class.



pic.twitter.com/XduJwTYZrw — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) December 7, 2025

It does not end in the run game for Styles, as his experience from playing safety is shown in his instincts in coverage. When it comes to matching up with tight ends and running backs, he can provide tough coverage and jar the ball out of the receiver's hands with big-time hits. Check out his hit on Gunnar Helm:

GUNNAR HELM TAKES A MASSIVE SHOT FROM SONNY STYLES.. THAT WAS A #RAMTRUCKED #PMSCFPESPN2 pic.twitter.com/rXo3olUSqg — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 11, 2025

All of these are traits that the Bengals have missed not only at linebacker, but the defense as a whole for years, so to say it would improve a position of need would be an understatement.

Now, when it comes to the weaknesses Styles has, he tends to bite harder than he should on

play-actions and leave himself vulnerable to RPO's. With that said, this, along with his rawness as a pass rusher, are things that can be polished with coaching at the pro level.

PRO COMPARISON: Jihaad Campbell

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Think about what Campbell's draft evaluation would have been had he not been dealing with injury concerns during draft season last year.

That is the kind of player Styles is, but with more athleticism and physicality against blockers. Before his combine performance, Styles was worthy of being a top 10 pick in the draft. Now, at this point, I believe it is fair to think that he could be off the board by the time the Bengals are on the clock, and could even be picked in the top five.

Draft Projection: Top Five Draft Pick

