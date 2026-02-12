NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Is Ohio State Star Sonny Styles a Perfect Fit for the Bengals?

Sonny Styles is a former 5 star safety recruit who transitioned to linebacker in 2024. Styles is the son of former NFL veteran Lorenzo Styles Sr. who also played linebacker. He was a Butkus award finalist who racked up 82 tackles in 2025 and 100 tackles the year prior. Let’s dig into what makes Styles a candidate to go in the top 10 of the 2026 NFL Draft:

Where He Excels

Quickly reads and reacts to run concepts with physicality.

Comes down quickly on checkdowns and delivers crushing hits.

Uses his hands to shock, lock, and shed offensive linemen.

Almost never misses a tackle due to his strong grip strength, balance, and wrapping up under control.

Looks to have good movement ability and processing in coverage.

Areas of Concern

There are times when he fails to get to proper depth in zone coverage.

Occasionally takes too many steps forward and gets caught in traffic.

Off ball linebacker position is not a high value position in the NFL.

Overall Thoughts

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Styles is a complete linebacker that projects to be a plus starter within his rookie contract.

As a run defender, Styles does an excellent job of using his hands to keep his chest clean. He shocks opposing blockers, locks them out, and is able to shed their blocks to make plays against the ball carrier. Styles generally plays under control and balanced against the run as well. He only missed one tackle this season, which can be attributed to the aforementioned traits and his grip strength.

He does generally tackle a little bit high which allows for some additional yardage to the ball carriers. Styles reads blocks extremely well for a collegiate linebacker and gets himself in position to make plays that other players are unable to make. His athleticism gives him quite a bit of range as well. There are moments where he will get lost in the trash because he takes a step or two forward when it’s unnecessary.

In coverage, Styles has the athleticism to play man and match coverage. He does not have the elite movement abilities of a Fred Warner or Luke Kuechly, but he is in the tier below that. Styles does a good job of reading out routes and the intention of play designs to put himself in good position as well.

In zone coverage, he waits for the ball to take him down to the checkdown and then does a great job of closing and delivering a hit. Though there are moments where he can be a bit shallow in his depth as a zone dropper allowing for a pass to go over his head. Styles is a good, not great blitzer, but he can contribute in that department.

Scheme Fit

Styles fits in as a 3 down linebacker who can start immediately for whatever team takes him. He has all of the tools to develop into one of the better linebackers in the NFL during his rookie contract.

Grade

Mid-First Round

Pro Comparison

Jordyn Brooks