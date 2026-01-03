Bengals’ Chase Brown on Verge of Milestone Entering Season Finale vs. Browns

The Bengals will finish their season on Sunday at home against the Cleveland Browns in the Battle of Ohio.

While the Bengals have a chance to finish 6-2 on the season with Joe Burrow at quarterback. Had they done gone better than 1-8 when Burrow was recovering from injury, then we probably would be talking about the Bengals resting their starters as they get ready for the postseason.

Unfortunately for them, that was not the case. While the team may eliminated, one player has a chance to firmly cement himself as a top-ten player at his position.

Running back Chase Brown currently sits at 947 rushing yards and 419 receiving yards. It's reasonable to think he'll reach two milestones on Sunday. He's just 53 rushing yards away from 1,000 and 81 receiving yards away from 500.

To put this into perspective, only three running backs have hit those marks this season: Christian McCaffery, Bijan Robinson, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Dolphins running back De’Von Achane will likely achieve the feat this weekend—he only needs 12 more receiving yards to hit 500.

That is elite company for Brown to be in the same conversation with and a testament to how important he is to the Bengals offense moving forward. Even with Joe Burrow's recent comments about not changing his play style due to Myles Garrett chasing the sack record, expect Zac Taylor to scheme up ways for the offense to get the ball in Brown's hand not only in the run game, but quickly as a receiver.

This will not be an easy achievement for Brown to accomplish, especially considering the Browns defense has been one that has largely had the offense’s number in recent years.

If there is one weakness to Cleveland’s defense though it could be in the run defense as it ranks middle of the pack at 14th, which further leads into the fact that Sunday could be a huge day for Brown both as a runner, and pass catcher near the line of scrimmage.

With Sunday being the last Sunday of Bengals football this season, it is important to have something to cheer for this weekend and end the season strong, and cheering for Brown to achieve career milestones seems like a solid thing to want to see happen.

