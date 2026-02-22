Cowboys’ Latest Deal Could Be Blueprint for Chase Brown’s Bengals Extension
CINCINNATI — Chase Brown is one of the best young players on the Bengals' roster. He's eligible for a contract extension at the start of the new league year.
Will Cincinnati sign the running back to a new deal? The Cowboys might've given them a blueprint to a deal that could work for the Bengals and for Brown.
Javonte Williams' Contract Extension With Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys agreed to a three-year, $24 million extension with Williams on Saturday afternoon.
Williams, 25, finished with 1,201 rushing yards on 4.8 yards-per-carry and 11 touchdowns last season. He also had 35 catches for 137 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
He appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys, which matches the $16 million guaranteed he received from the Cowboys.
What It Means for Brown
This contract could give the Bengals and Brown a blueprint for his extension. Brown ran for 1,019 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards-per-carry. He also caught 69 passes for 437 yards and five touchdowns.
Brown finished with 1,456 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns last season. Williams had 1,338 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns.
Brown is also 25 years old. He turns 26 next month.
If the Bengals are able to sign Brown to a deal worth $8-$9 million per season, an extension becomes far more appealing than it would be if he was looking for $12 million or more per year.
Bottom Line
Brown is hoping to join Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow, and Tee Higgins by signing a long-term extension with the Bengals. If he's looking for a contract like Williams received, then it's certainly doable.
If he wants a 3-year, $33 million extension like Kyren Williams received from the Rams, then the Bengals may let Brown play out the final year of his rookie contract before signing him to a new deal.
