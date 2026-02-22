Cowboys’ Latest Deal Could Be Blueprint for Chase Brown’s Bengals Extension

CINCINNATI — Chase Brown is one of the best young players on the Bengals' roster. He's eligible for a contract extension at the start of the new league year.

Will Cincinnati sign the running back to a new deal? The Cowboys might've given them a blueprint to a deal that could work for the Bengals and for Brown.

Javonte Williams' Contract Extension With Dallas Cowboys

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys agreed to a three-year, $24 million extension with Williams on Saturday afternoon.

Williams, 25, finished with 1,201 rushing yards on 4.8 yards-per-carry and 11 touchdowns last season. He also had 35 catches for 137 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

He appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys, which matches the $16 million guaranteed he received from the Cowboys.

What It Means for Brown

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) is introduced before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

This contract could give the Bengals and Brown a blueprint for his extension. Brown ran for 1,019 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards-per-carry. He also caught 69 passes for 437 yards and five touchdowns.

Brown finished with 1,456 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns last season. Williams had 1,338 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns.

Brown is also 25 years old. He turns 26 next month.

If the Bengals are able to sign Brown to a deal worth $8-$9 million per season, an extension becomes far more appealing than it would be if he was looking for $12 million or more per year.

Bottom Line

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) runs for yards after catch against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Brown is hoping to join Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow, and Tee Higgins by signing a long-term extension with the Bengals. If he's looking for a contract like Williams received, then it's certainly doable.

If he wants a 3-year, $33 million extension like Kyren Williams received from the Rams, then the Bengals may let Brown play out the final year of his rookie contract before signing him to a new deal.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube. Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI. Join the 117,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page. Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast. Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok.