Bengals Could Benefit If Ravens Pro Bowler Leaves AFC North in Free Agency

CINCINNATI — Could Tyler Linderbaum find a new home in free agency?

The Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl center could leave this offseason and there are already teams hoping to land the former first round pick.

"The Ravens have been unable to reach a contract extension with center Tyler Linderbaum, a former first-round pick who is poised to cash in big when free agency opens in March," Jason La Canfora of Sportsboom.com is reporting. "Linderbaum [is] expected to land one of the more lucrative deals on the NFL open market. Baltimore has been reticent to spend top dollar on a center for decades, and league sources indicated there have been some underlying medical concerns with Linderbaum, who has been a Pro Bowl player for them but is also undersized."

How Bengals Would Benefit

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and center Tyler Linderbaum (64) warm up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Linderbaum isn't the biggest center in the NFL, but he's one of the most athletic. If the Ravens lost him, they'd be losing a key piece of their rushing attack. He's a perfect fit in Baltimore's offense with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

A weaker Ravens' offensive line would theoretically help a Bengals' defense that has struggled in recent seasons.

The Bengals are 1-5 against the Ravens over the past three seasons.

Plenty of Destinations

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass in the second quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. The Chargers led 24-6 at halftime. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linderbaum is set to become one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the NFL.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports believes the Chargers will make a run at signing him.

“Sources expect he would be a top target for the Chargers if Baltimore can't retain him," Jones wrote.

There may be some people that wonder about Linderbaum's fit in Cincinnati. Ted Karras is under contract for 2026 and Cincinnati was concerned about Linderbaum's size during the pre-draft process.

Never say never, but it would be surprising if the Bengals were interested in the three-time Pro Bowler.

