Bengals Could Strike Big at Key Weakness During Free Agency’s First Wave

CINCINNATI — It's no secret that the Bengals need help on defense. They could use more talent on all three levels—from their defensive line to their safeties. Linebacker is no exception.

Even after taking Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter in the 2025 NFL Draft, linebacker is near the top of the Bengals' list of needs.

The early wave of contracts bodes well for their chances of landing a difference maker at linebacker.

Reasonable Deals

Three linebackers have agreed to new deals so far. Devin Bush leads the way after agreeing to a 3-year, $30 million deal with the Bears. Demario Davis agreed to a 2-year, $22 million with the Jets and Alex Anzalone has a 2-year, $17 million agreement with the Buccaneers.

What Does It Mean?

It means the Bengals should be able to land one of the better linebackers in this year's free agent class.

Maybe it's Leo Chenal from the Chiefs. It could be a bigger name like Devin Lloyd from the Jaguars or Quay Walker from the Packers.

The stage is set for the Bengals to add to their defense. They know they have to add a proven linebacker.

"We’ve gotta get better. We’ve gotta get deeper," Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden said when asked about linebacker at the NFL Combine. "Obviously having somebody with a combo presence. I would prefer not to ask Demetrius to play on the line of scrimmage as much as we did. There will be times when he does do that. But I would prefer to add another piece and have that veteran wisdom and all those things. Again, we’re looking for formidable position groups, which combined will make us better as a unit. So yeah, we’re trying to improve a lot of different positions right now. And that’s one of them."

Whoever the Bengals sign will be a key piece of their defensive rebuild. They want someone that can be a versatile piece on the field and a leader on a young defense that has to improve if the Bengals are going to get back into contention.

