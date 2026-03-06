New Free Agent Fit Emerges for Bengals Just Days Before Free Agency

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have plenty of needs on defense. The good news is they have plenty of options.

Another one emerged on Thursday night when the Bears decided to release Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

"Bears are releasing former Pro-Bowl LB Tremaine Edmunds," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted. "Edmunds has been a full-time starter in each of his eight NFL seasons, and he now will become a free agent with 900 tackles on his resume."

The Bears cleared $15 million in cap space by releasing Edmunds.

Free Agent Fit

Nov 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) acknowledges the crowd after defeating the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Bengals are certainly looking for a veteran linebacker that would fit with Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter. Edmunds is a versatile player.

"We’ve gotta get better. We’ve gotta get deeper," Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden said during the NFL Combine. "Obviously having somebody with a combo presence. I would prefer not to ask Demetrius to play on the line of scrimmage as much as we did. There will be times when he does do that. But I would prefer to add another piece and have that veteran wisdom and all those things. Again, we’re looking for formidable position groups, which combined will make us better as a unit. So yeah, we’re trying to improve a lot of different positions right now. And that’s one of them."

Edmunds had 112 tackles, four interceptions and one sack for the Bears last season. He's topped the 100-tackle mark in each of his eight NFL seasons and finished with nine interceptions in three seasons with the Bears.

It's a deep draft class and free agent group of linebackers. There are plenty of options for the Bengals to take a significant step forward at that position. Edmunds gives them another veteran that they could target.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube. Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI. Join the 117,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page. Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast. Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok.