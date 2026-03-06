Bengals Free Agent Safety Option Signed Off The Board Ahead of 2026 NFL Free Agency

CINCINNATI — A big free-agent safety name is off the table for Cincinnati.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Rams and safety Kamren Curl reached an agreement on a three-year, $36 million deal.

"The Rams and S Kam Curl have agreed on a three-year, $36 million deal with a max value of $39m," Garafolo posted on X. "Curl’s last contract paid just under $6 million per year. Now, he more than doubles that number in a deal negotiated by his agency Milk & Honey Sports."

It takes off the table one of the best safety options that could've hit the market this coming week. The contract is a big number compared to Pro Football Focus's projection.

He was their 35th-ranked free agent and projected to a deal worth $8.75 million.

"The former seventh-round pick parlayed an impressive start to his career with Washington into two more solid years with the Rams," PFF stated. "Curl will be only 27 years old for the 2026 season and allowed just one touchdown in coverage this season. His 81.8 PFF overall grade over the past four years ranks 13th among qualifying safeties."

Cincinnati will have to look elsewhere for safety help to put alongside Jordan Battle.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin is ready to find the right player to enter the backend.

"It’s the who, the what, the fit, how they’re playing, what they’re asked to do, all those kinds of things have to come together and fit together," Tobin said at the 2026 NFL Combine. "And sometimes they might have had more success doing something different. I’m not going to say that anybody was the cause of our defensive fall this year. I’m not going to call out any of our players on that. The group has to play better as a whole. What we like in safeties is what everyone likes in safeties. You want instinctive guys that see the big picture."

