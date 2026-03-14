Bengals Free Up More Cap Space With Orlando Brown Jr. Contract Extension

CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. inked a two-year, $32 million extension this week. The veteran was entering the final year of his contract. Brown's new deal keeps him in Cincinnati through the 2028 season.

"I'm very thankful to be able to play for this city and play for this organization, suit up with my teammates, for my teammates. There is no place I'd rather be," Brown said. "To have the opportunity to be able to be here for another two seasons outside of this year it's very special and means a lot to me and my family."

Cap Savings

Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. speaks to the media during a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, March 12, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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The Bengals lowered Brown's 2026 cap hit by nearly $3 million. His 2026 cap hit went from $21.998 million to $19.221 million. Cincinnati clears just over $2.7 million in cap room with the move. They're also spending more cash this year to facilitate their deal. Brown will receive $20.8 million in cash this season, which is a $6.627 million increase of cash spend. Cap expert Andre Perrotta has been the best at covering the Bengals' moves and what it means for their offseason.

"Love having Orlando under contract through 2028," Perrotta wrote on X." Wish the 2026 cap hit would've been reduced further."

Ideally, the Bengals cleared enough space to be comfortable with adding a few more free agents.

More Cap Savings

Cincinnati Bengals executives Mike Brown and his daughter Katie Blackburn talk on the sideline during a session of organized team activities on the Bengals practice field at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals were granted $7 million in extra cap space due to Joe Burrow's toe injury last season that forced him to miss nine games. That means they should have room to continue to add to their team, even after signing Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen.

We don't have Allen's contract details yet, but the Bengals have around $21 million in space after accounting for their 2026 rookie class and in-season cap costs.

Bottom Line

There are plenty of players the Bengals could target that would give their roster a major boost. Joey Bosa and Jadeveon Clowney should be at or near their top of their list.

David Njoku, Cam Jordan and Bobby Wagner are three other veterans that are playing at a high level.

For more on who the Bengals could target in free agency, make sure you watch the video below. Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.