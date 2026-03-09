Bengals Get Encouraging Joe Flacco News After Tua Tagovailoa's Release

CINCINNATI — Don't look now, but Joe Flacco's odds of returning to the Bengals in 2026 went up on Monday morning.

The Dolphins are releasing Tua Tagovailoa at the start of the new league year on Wednesday. The former fifth overall pick is expected to sign with the Falcons according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

"The Falcons are building their offense for lefty Michael Penix Jr., who is recovering from ACL surgery," Pelissero tweeted. "Now lefty Tua Tagovailoa appears poised to join him in Atlanta on a minimum deal."

What It Means for Flacco

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) hands off to running back Chase Brown (30) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. The Bengals won 37-14. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

Flacco enjoyed his time in Cincinnati, but would like an opportunity to compete for a starting job. Theoretically, the Falcons could've offered him that chance in free agency. Penix is recovering and his former head coach in Cleveland is now in Atlanta. Kevin Stefanski coached Flacco on two separate occasions with the Browns.

It seemed like a reasonable pairing. Now that it isn't going to happen, the Bengals' chances of re-signing Flacco went up.

Pelissero also had an update of Flacco's desire to stay in Cincinnati if he's going to stay in a reserve role.

"Veteran QB Joe Flacco, who will be a free agent Monday and wants an opportunity to at least compete for a starting job," Pelissero posted on X. "But if he’s a backup, sources say, Flacco would strongly consider a return to Cincinnati, where he filled in for Joe Burrow last fall and made his first Pro Bowl."

The Bengals are hoping to retain Flacco and have him backup Joe Burrow. He impressed in his seven starts with Cincinnati following a mid-season trade with the Browns.

"He’s been one of my favorite guys to be around," Bengals OC Dan Pitcher said at the NFL Combine. "I kidded him in our last discussion that he might be my last chance to coach somebody older than me. He laughed. I don’t know if he was pissed or thought that was funny. He was awesome. Great guy to work with. He brought the perspective and ability that only 20 years in the NFL and 200-whatever starts can bring. There are not a lot of people walking the earth like that. We love Joe. I’d love to have him back. He’s going to make decisions that are best for him and his family. We’ll see where it goes from there."