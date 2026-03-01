Insider Believes Joe Flacco Could Leave Bengals to Reunite With Familiar Face

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the season with Super Bowl hopes and dreams, but they were crushed early in the season when superstar quarterback Joe Burrow underwent toe surgery in September. He was set to miss a majority of the season, which drained the hope out of Cincinnati.

Two weeks after the surgery, the Bengals swung a trade for veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. They sent a 2026 fifth round pick to the Browns in exchange for Flacco and a 2026 sixth round pick.

Flacco would go on to start six games for the Bengals, losing five of them, while throwing for 1,664 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He looked very good at times, which has become the normal expectation for Flacco, despite being 40 years old last season.

His contract expired at the end of the season, and he's expected to sign elsewhere in free agency. The Bengals have Burrow, but it's still a tough goodbye to such a lovable veteran leader.

ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano recently suggested Flacco could leave the Bengals and follow his old coach Kevin Stefanski to the Atlanta Falcons. Stefanski was fired by the Cleveland Browns, where he coached Flacco, and quickly ended up with Atlanta. The Falcons are expected to cut ties with veteran Kirk Cousins in the coming weeks.

Joe Flacco Likely Leaving Cincinnati

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"Some teams have interest in veteran Joe Flacco after the way he played last season in starting roles in Cleveland and Cincinnati," Graziano wrote. "But a lot of folks in Indy said they expect Flacco to follow coach Kevin Stefanski to Atlanta as an option in case Michael Penix Jr. isn't ready to start the season."

While some fans may want Flacco brought back as the backup, it wouldn't make much sense considering he's been vocal about wanting to compete for a chance to play.

He'll be able to do that with Stefanski and the Falcons.

Stefanski seemingly loved Flacco in Cleveland. He utilized the veteran quarterback in 2023 and early in the season last year before Flacco was moved to the Bengals.

Adding a veteran quarterback who's cheaper and more reliable than Cousins would make a lot of sense for Atlanta. Michael Penix Jr. has proved to be a big time question mark. If he's not the answer at quarterback, having a trustworthy veteran like Flacco to take his place for a season would put Stefanski and the Falcons in a good spot. Penix is also recovering from a torn left ACL. Don't be shocked if Flacco reunites with his former head coach in Atlanta later this month when free agency begins.

