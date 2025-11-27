Bengals Had Significant Travel Issues Ahead of Thanksgiving Matchup vs Ravens

CINCINNATI — The Bengals arrived in Baltimore just before midnight on Wednesday night. They were forced to switch planes at the airport after their original plane had mechanical issues.

The entire team sat on the runway for hours, before they ultimately switched planes, league sources say.

The Bengals are in Baltimore to play the Ravens on Thursday night. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. The good news is they got to the team hotel and have plenty of time to spare. The bad news is they were scheduled to arrive at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Colin Porter of WLWT Channel 5 in Cincinnati obtained video of team owner Mike Brown, Zac Taylor and other Bengals personnel and players arriving at their team hotel at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Update @WLWT: Bengals arrive at their team hotel in Baltimore at 12:30 AM EST



(📹 @Porters_Videos) https://t.co/jelQPUWx9c pic.twitter.com/qk5nWerwlQ — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) November 27, 2025

The Return

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow speaks at a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 25, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joe Burrow will start on Thursday night. He's back after missing the past nine games due to a grade 3 left toe sprain.

Burrow underwent surgery 69 days ago. Now he's back and hoping to help turn the Bengals' season around. They're 3-8 on the season, including 1-8 without Burrow.

"I think we've just got to take it one game at a time," Burrow said. "Yeah, we pretty much have to win every game at this point. The only way you're going to do that is by attacking each week. You have to be 1-0 that week and move on to the next.

"It's always tough when you're not out there and you can't contribute to winning or losing on the field. That's typically the hardest part about this whole thing. So yeah, it was tough. It was tough to watch from my position. Obviously I want to be out there with everybody."

