Ja'Marr Chase Had Too Honest Reaction on Live Stream After Ravens Traded for Maxx Crosby

CINCINNATI — The Ravens shocked the NFL world on Friday when they agreed to a blockbuster trade with the Raiders for star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Baltimore is sending two first round picks to Las Vegas, including the 14th overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft to Las Vegas in exchange for Crosby.

Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was live streaming on Twitch when he found out about the trade. His reaction was probably similar to a large part of the fan base.

Chase Reacts

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chase reacted to a text from Joe Burrow that shared the details of the Crosby trade. He had just started his live stream and then read the text from Burrow.

“I can't even focus now, like my whole like, my whole shebang just... Man, fu**! Fu**, man. Oh sh**. Look, Joe (Burrow) just f***ing texted me, Ravens traded for Maxx Crosby," Chase said. "No f***ing sh**! No f***ing sh**! No f***ing sh**, brother. I'm f***ing highly pissed right now. Oh my god. Oh my god, bro. Maxx Crosby trade just f***ing pissed me off. Not even 10 minutes in [to the stream]. The trade is in, the pick is in! The pick is in! Oh my god! Oh my god, no way. Oh sh**. Well, I'm about to text Joe (Burrow): ‘Let's have a great protection scheme that week,’ that's all I can say. Whoo, we not worrying about that. We not worrying about those two weeks until we get past that first week, my brother. We gotta go one week at a time. We cannot worry about two. Man, man, man. All right, chat. I'm sorry. Okay. All right, chat. All right. All right. Bengals on top! All right. Tap in. We gotta act like I'm running around against Maxx Crosby now.”

Crosby certanly makes the Ravens better. They also did a whole lot to get him. The Bengals desperately need help on defense. Chase wanted them to land Crosby and it sounds like Cincinnati was interested, but he ended up going to Baltimore.

Check out Chase's Twitch channel here. Watch nearly a three minute clip from the stream below:

