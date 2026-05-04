NFL Executives Praise Bengals 2026 Draft Haul, Traded Pick For Dexter Lawrence

The Athletic's Mike Sando canvassed the NFL executive pool recently to see what they thought of the Cincinnati Bengals 2026 draft haul.

Cincinnati's move to trade for Dexter Lawrence instead of making a pick at No. 10 got rave reviews.

"Execs applauded the Bengals’ decision to trade the 10th pick to the Giants for nose tackle Dexter Lawrence," Sando wrote. "They saw it as the surest way available for the Bengals to upgrade their defense and demonstrate to quarterback Joe Burrow that the team was serious, two huge priorities this offseason. 'This is like the NBA when you are trying to acquire guys to keep your star who is going to leave happy,' one exec said. 'Is it expensive? Sure, but there is no price on keeping Burrow happy. Drafting Rueben Bain does not make Burrow happy."

Lawrence Love

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another executive had similar thoughts about Lawrence. He has been a consistent game-wrecker since entering the league in 2019.

Defensive tackles can play great ball deeper into their careers more often than other positions as well.

“Dexter Lawrence would be a top-five pick in this draft even at his age,” a third exec said to Sando. “There is no one like him in this draft. He can change their defense, coupled with what they did in free agency.”

The value Cincinnati got in the later rounds didn't go unnoticed either, plus, the consensus reach of Colbie Young in the fourth round may end up making the consensus big board look bad.

“Young is legit — he’s big, and he’s got good hips and really good instincts for route running,” another exec said to Sando. “He is an outside receiver, though, so there is no one who can play the slot for them unless they put Ja’Marr Chase in there. It’s a helluva value pick. I just don’t know how you play all three at once.”

Cincinnati has pushed its chips into the middle of the table and has just one hole remaining on the roster entering May: Linebacker.

If they restructure Joe Burrow's contract and free up enough to land Bobby Wagner for one season at around $8-9 million, then look out.

Check out the full piece from Sando here.

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