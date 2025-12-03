CINCINNATI — The Bengals' ace place kicker added another player of the week award following the Ravens contest. Evan McPherson booted an NFL season-high six field goals last Thursday night and picked up his fourth career AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award for the consistent showing.

He amassed 20 points on six FGs and two extra points.

McPherson matched his brother, Alex, who kicked six field goals in a game for Auburn a few weeks ago.

“Never. I never really had the chance," McPherson said about never kicking six FGs in a game before, after the Baltimore win. "I feel like hitting six is kind of rare. As I said, my little brother did it two weeks ago, so I was like, ‘dang,’ that is impressive. My leg is tired.”

McPherson pulled it off on a pretty windy night. He's only had three misses this season for Cincinnati, all from 50-plus yards out.

"Yeah, there was a good amount of wind," McPherson said about the conditions. "It was kind of blowing straight down the field, away from the tunnels. So the second quarter and third quarter, we were into [the wind], and those kicks were pretty tough. And it was like, once you get to the fourth quarter, you just have to put the ball up in the air, and it will go through.”

He will try to keep it rolling this Sunday on the road against Buffalo at 1 p.m. ET.

