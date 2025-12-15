NFL Personnel: Bengals Seen as Elite Head Coaching Job for One Major Reason

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow voiced his confidence in the Bengals' coaching staff following Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Ravens. The loss was one of the worst of the Burrow era and certainly opens the door to speculation about head coach Zac Taylor's future in Cincinnati, among others.

The Bengals were shutout for the first time with Burrow at quarterback and officially eliminated from playoff contention for a third-straight season. This was the earliest they've been eliminated since 2020 when Burrow was a rookie.

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr wrote about possible head coaching vacancies. The possibility of coaching Burrow makes the Bengals one of the most intriguing [and arguably the best] possible job opening.

"While the Giants may be the early favorite to be considered the top available job, many industry eyes are on the Bengals," Orr wrote. "There is massive curiosity about whether Cincinnati will move on from Zac Taylor. The opportunity to work with Joe Burrow is a market shifter."

Taylor has one more year left on his contract. The Bengals completely revamped the coaching staff under Taylor last offseason, firing defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and giving his replacement Al Golden a 3-year contract.

Would the Bengals move on from Taylor with a year left, Golden with two years left and the rest of the staff? Time will tell. Orr is certainly right about one thing: Burrow makes it an intriguing job.

The Bengals star quarterback voiced confidence in the entire building and took the blame for Sunday's loss.

“A lot of confidence,” Burrow said when asked about his belief in the coaching staff and front office. “Because I know how hard people work at it. We’ve got the right people. It starts with players playing better, and today it was me.”

The Bengals have three games left. They'll certainly let Taylor coach the rest of the year, but this isn't the first and won't be the last time his future is discussed after another disappointing season for the Bengals.

