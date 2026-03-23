Bengals May Have Surprise Competition for Joe Flacco in Free Agency

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason with the expectation that backup quarterback Joe Flacco was going to leave to find a new role with a new team.

This idea stems from the fact that Flacco is seemingly looking for a situation that's going to allow him to compete for a starting job to finish his career. With Joe Burrow healthy again, Flacco isn't going to compete for a starting job in Cincinnati.

With the way free agency has unfolded, there has been growing speculation that he could return to Cincinnati.

Bengals Have Chance to Bring Joe Flacco Back

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The biggest reason the buzz has grown around a return to Cincinnati is the lack of starting jobs available around the league. Almost every team has their starting quarterback picked out at this point. Even the Kansas City Chiefs traded for Justin Fields to be their starter until Patrick Mahomes returns from injury.

It's to the point where Flacco no longer has the chance to sign somewhere and compete for a job. He's either going to have to accept a spot as a backup or look to sign with a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers or Las Vegas Raiders to be a bit of a bridge quarterback.

New York Jets insider Rich Cimini recently suggested the Jets could make a run at Flacco, which could be an unexpected speed bump in the road for the Bengals.

Jets Could Make a Run at Joe Flacco in Free Agency

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The options are dwindling. One of them is re-signing Tyrod Taylor," Cimini wrote. "He'd work well with Smith -- they have a good relationship -- but the concern with Taylor, 36, is that he's injury prone. Another option is Cooper Rush, 32, cut recently by the Baltimore Ravens. Other free agents include Joe Flacco and Russell Wilson."

The Jets are an intriguing option for Flacco, too. They brought in Geno Smith to start, but it's hard to argue Smith is a better option than Flacco, which means the starting job could be up for grabs.

If this were the case, the Jets likely would have signed him by now. It's also worth noting that Flacco played in New York for three seasons (2020-22).

With that in mind, the Bengals could be the favorites to re-sign him because they can offer the comfortability of staying where he's at in a very good offense. Burrow has been prone to injuries over his career, which means Flacco could be a very valuable asset on the roster.

Only time will tell where he will end up.

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