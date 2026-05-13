The Netflix series “Quarterback” is back for another season, and the focus is returning to Cincinnati.

Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco will be one of the four quarterbacks profiled when the new season drops in July, with the show following his journey from Week 1 starter in Cleveland to getting benched and ultimately traded to Cincinnati.

Flacco’s six-game run with the Bengals was one of the highlights of the season as he played some of the best football of his career while learning the offense on the fly, talking with head coach Zac Taylor on the phone during his four-hour car ride down Interstate 71.

As was the case when the show featured Joe Burrow in 2025, “Quarterback” will focus on both Flacco’s football and personal life.

One scene shows Flacco informing his children of the trade via Facetime.

The other three quarterbacks who will be starring alongside Flacco are Baker Mayfield, Jayden Daniels and Cam Ward. The release date is July 14.

Ward’s appearance could involve another Cincinnati tie as his rookie year began with former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as his head coach.

No doubt the firing of Callahan after six games will be a storyline to Ward’s season.

Flacco re-signed an incentive-laden contract with the Bengals on March 25 and talked about how much he enjoyed his time playing for the Bengals and living in Cincinnati and how it played into his decision to return.

“It was just a close-knit group of guys and anytime you're in a locker room like that, then it can hit you in a certain way, and that's kind of how this past year was for me,” he said. “I mean, I was probably in the headspace to be able to kind of accept that a little bit just because of how crazy last year kind of was for me. So you kind of just start to open yourself up to certain things, and I think it just happened to be a great timing and a great group of guys to kind of resonate with me and make me feel good about the situation.”

The show also will focus on Flacco ceding the starting job once Burrow fully recovered from toe surgery, but it will finish with the end of the football season and not carry into Flacco’s decision to return to the Bengals.

We will have complete episode reviews as we did during Burrow’s season.

If you missed those, here are the links:

‘Quarterback’ Ep 1 Review: Bengals' Joe Burrow Learns Piano, but Simple Household Task Remains Unmastered

'Quarterback' Ep 2 Review: Bengals' Joe Burrow Pursues Playing Perfection, Learns of Major Fashion Miscue

‘Quarterback’ EP 3 Review: Bengals’ Joe Burrow Talks Criticism and Archaeology as Show Does Evan McPherson Dirty

'Quarterback' Ep 4 Review: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Calls Week 10 Throw the Best He's Ever Made

‘Quarterback’ Ep 5 Review: A Batmobile, a Burglary and Was That a ‘SpongeBob’ Shoutout from Joe Burrow?

'Quarterback' Ep 6 Review: Burrow's Superman Throw, a Heated Sideline Exchange, the Burglary and Abnormal O-Linemen

'Quarterback' Ep 7 Review: Burrow Leads Bengals to Big Win vs. Denver, Gets Battered by Steelers, Hometown Friends

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