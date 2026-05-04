Overlooked Bengals UDFA Addition is Already Generating Buzz

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason with major holes all over their roster. Most were on defense, so the Bengals spent their time upgrading.

They dove into free agency to add a slew of talented players on that side of the football. The trio of Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe, and Jonathan Allen headline the Bengals top free agency additions. The biggest move of their offseason was the blockbuster trade for Dexter Lawrence, which happened a few days before the 2026 NFL Draft.

Speaking of the NFL draft, the Bengals found some value beyond the first round of that event, too. They added Cashius Howell in the second round, and he's likely going to be an impact player from day one.

But Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox seems to believe the Bengals found a stud in undrafted free agency, as Knox suggested Bengals undrafted free agent offensive tackle Christian Jones could make the roster out of training camp this season.

Christian Jones Might Be UDFA Steal For The Bengals

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals general manager Duke Tobin speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Cincinnati Bengals have struggled to adequately protect quarterback Joe Burrow, pretty much ever since he entered the league. Undrafted San Diego State product Christian Jones probably won't be manning Burrow's blindside as a rookie, but he could be part of Cincinnati's long-term plan," Knox wrote. "There's plenty to like about the 6'9", 330-pound prospect, who played both guard and tackle in college and who earned positive attention during the predraft process."

Jones might not be a Day 1 starter. Frankly, the Bengals don't need big upgrades along their offensive line. But they need depth, and that's what Jones could work as. He fits the typical mold of a Bengals offensive lineman, as he's 6-foot-9 and well over 300 pounds. But it's his ability to move around on the field that might have piqued the Bengals interest.

"I have both positional versatility and scheme flexibility," Jones said, per Justin Melo of SI.com. "I've changed offenses and played well in different systems. It's been a point of interest for scouts throughout my conversations. They like my ability to adapt."

Undrafted free agents are tough to predict. They didn't get drafted for a reason. But Jones could be the Bengals' secret weapon. He could work as an extra offensive lineman in jumbo packages. It's hard to predict if he'll make the roster, but he seems to have the talent if he has a good training camp.

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