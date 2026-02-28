Bengals Predicted to Lose Joseph Ossai to Hated AFC North Rival

The Cincinnati Bengals defense has been the team's achillies heel for the last few years, but this offseason, the Bengals are in the perfect position to rebuild the unit from the ground up.

They're likely going to lose Trey Hendrickson to free agency, which is a crushing loss, but at this point in time, the Bengals would benefit from the drama coming to an end. Having Hendrickson sign a deal with a new team would finally end the saga that's drawn on for years.

The Bengals are also going to lose a few other key players, and defensive end Joseph Ossai could be on that list. Ossai might not have the double digit sack seasons that many fans want to see, but he's quietly improved with each year in his NFL career. He posted five sacks and nine tackles for loss last season for Cincinnati. He's scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Christian D'Andrea of USA Today recently predicted the Bengals would lose Ossai to the rival Cleveland Browns in free agency this offseason. Of all landing spots, this would be one of the worst for Bengals fans to stomach.

Joseph Ossai to the Browns Would be a Nightmare for the Bengals

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) fumbles the ball as he is wrapped up by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 16 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. The Bengals won 24-16. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"There will be plenty of opportunities to add modest blocking or secondary help, but Ossai would be a high-value pickup at a potentially low price," D'Andrea wrote. "He thrived in 2025 even with Trey Hendrickson banged up, notching a career-high 45 pressures last fall. Now he gets to team up with Myles Garrett to collapse pockets and make life easier for everyone else on the defense."

Of all the places in the NFL to lose a player, it stings the most to lose them to a division rival. Losing Ossai to the Browns would sting especially bad because he may on the verge of a breakout. Joining Myles Garrett and an elite Browns defense could unlock Ossai's full potential.

The Bengals can avoid this by re-signing him. While there's reason to believe he could return, it feels more likely like he could get paid elsewhere. Ossai is projected to sign a 3-year, $33 million contract according to The Athletic. We discussed Ossai's future in Cincinnati here.

