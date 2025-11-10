Bengals QB Joe Burrow Takes Major Step Forward in Recovery With Hopes of Returning This Season
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back.
The star signal-caller will return to practice on Monday. The team made the announcement on Monday afternoon before Burrow took the practice field.
Today starts a 21-day period where he can practice with the team, but not count against their active roster. Burrow was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 16. He's now set to practice less than two months later.
Burrow underwent toe surgery on his left big toe after suffering a grade 3 toe sprain in Week 2 against the Jaguars. The Bengals are 1-6 without him and 3-6 on the season.
The 21-day window means Burrow can be activated anytime between now and Dec. 1. The Bengals play the Steelers, Patriots and Ravens over the next three weeks.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor made it clear Burrow won't play on Sunday against the Steelers.
"It's day one," Taylor said. "Truly week-to-week. We'll get through this first week and approach next week and see where we end up after that. This is a timeline that we were always on pace for."
Burrow has always planned on returning this season. The reigning Comeback Player of the Year never thought his season was over. Now he'll get back on the field with hopes of returning at some point in the next 21-days.
"He's one of the best players in the world," Taylor said. "It's certainly exciting for the guys to see him back, especially with the way he's been working behind the scenes.
Joe Flacco will start at quarterback on Sunday against the Steelers and probably in Week 12 against the Patriots. Could a Thursday night return in Baltimore be in the cards for Burrow?
It certainly shouldn't be ruled out, especially with Burrow officially cleared for practice today.
