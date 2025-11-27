Bengals Second-Year Defender Making Impact Following Trade Request

CINCINNATI ---- Bengals fans have been pleading for years for a young player to emerge on the defensive line as a run-stopper who can also generate pressure, and with McKinnley Jackson's latest performances, we may finally be witnessing that emergence.





Over the last two games, Jackson has finally seen the field more after the coaching staff opted to play the likes of Mike Pennel and Jordan Jefferson over him, and he has seized the opportunity, totaling 35 snaps at Nose Tackle against the Patriots and Steelers.





Jackson, through those reps, has accounted for a 12.3% Pass Rush Win percentage, including a staggering 18.2% against the Patriots, translating to 2 pressures and 2 hurries across 19 total snaps on passing downs.





With his 16 snaps in run-defense, Jackson has excelled at doing his job of clogging up run lanes and taking on double teams from the offensive line to free up room for the rest of the defense to flock to the ball carrier, holding them for a minimal gain or loss.





All of this has led to Jackson averaging a 70.4 grade from Pro Football Focus. That's an indicator that he can be a solid rotational defensive lineman that can complement starting nose tackle TJ Slaton.

It cannot be emphasized enough that having even a role player of that magnitude for the Bengals' d-line is crucial after we have seen this unit be bullied time and time again over the years, and getting it now when the Bengals are set to square off against the Ravens in Baltimore on Thanksgiving makes it even more crucial.

Jackson requested a trade last month. Now it looks like he may be a key contributor over the final six weeks of the season.

The Ravens' offensive line is coming off a solid performance against the New York Jets in Week 12, but do not let that fool you; this offensive line has its fair share of weaknesses and has been largely inconsistent throughout the season.





Entering Week 13, the Ravens' o-line has surrendered 105 pressures, 80 hurries, 14 sacks, and 11 quarterback hits.





This is the area that the Bengals' defense has to attack on Thursday night and use Jackson to take on double teams, or clog up run lanes. This will not only allow defensive coordinator Al Golden to utilize the blitz more, but will also allow the linebackers and the rest of the defense ample time to meet Derrick Henry early before he picks up any speed.





It has always been a tall order for the Bengals to contain the Ravens' run game and Lamar Jackson, but the latter has not looked at all like his previous MVP form after lingering leg injuries have left him hindered or out of action throughout the season.





This is the best chance the Bengals have to use someone big like Jackson to run-stuff at the line of scrimmage, but also get him one-on-one with a struggling guard against a division rival in a must-win game, all of which is coming when Jackson has shown proof that he is beginning to figure things out consistently at the pro level.





Thursday night will be huge for the Bengals as Joe Burrow returns from injury obviously, but it will be the defensive lines best chance yet to show that they have taken steps, and it could be the night that we see someone like McKinnley Jackson breakout and emerge as a potential foundational piece for the future on the defense in a season where that is all you could hope for from a defense filled to the brim with young players.

