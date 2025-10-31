All Bengals

Report: Another Cincinnati Bengals Player Has Requested a Trade

Logan Wilson requested a trade earlier this month. Now McKinnley Jackson wants out.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson (93) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (22) in the 3rd quarter at Paycor Stadium Sunday, November 3, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson (93) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (22) in the 3rd quarter at Paycor Stadium Sunday, November 3, 2024. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson has requested a trade according to ESPN's Ben Baby.

Jackson has only appeared in one game this season, despite being healthy. The Bengals selected the 23-year-old in the third round (96th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He appeared in 13 games as a rookie, finishing with 15 tackles (two for loss) and one sack in 13 games.

Jackson is the second member of the Bengals defense to request a trade this month. Logan Wilson requested a trade last week.

Cincinnati is 3-5 on the season. They host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

The 2025 NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. ET. If the Bengals can't trade Jackson, he asked for his release according to Baby's report.

This post will be updated.

For more on Wilson's trade request, watch the video below and make sure you subscribe to our YouTube Channel. be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 61,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

feed

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News