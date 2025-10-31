Report: Another Cincinnati Bengals Player Has Requested a Trade
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson has requested a trade according to ESPN's Ben Baby.
Jackson has only appeared in one game this season, despite being healthy. The Bengals selected the 23-year-old in the third round (96th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft.
He appeared in 13 games as a rookie, finishing with 15 tackles (two for loss) and one sack in 13 games.
Jackson is the second member of the Bengals defense to request a trade this month. Logan Wilson requested a trade last week.
Cincinnati is 3-5 on the season. They host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.
The 2025 NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. ET. If the Bengals can't trade Jackson, he asked for his release according to Baby's report.
This post will be updated.
