CINCINNATI — There has been plenty of speculation about Joe Burrow's future in Cincinnati. The Bengals failed to make the playoffs for a third-straight season. Of course there are plenty of teams would love to have him as their quarterback.

Bengals running back Chase Brown shot down the idea of Burrow playing for another team earlier this week.

"Joe's not going anywhere," Brown told CBS Sports. "I think that was totally blown out of proportion. It was definitely a good talking point for people. It gave the media a lot to talk about and probably made [Burrow's] Twitter notifications go off, but Joe's not going anywhere."

Burrow threw for 1,809 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games in 2025. The Bengals went 5-3 with him as their starter. He missed nine games with a grade 3 toe sprain that required surgery. The Bengals went 1-8 without him to finished 6-11—their worst record since Burrow was a rookie.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) and quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talk between plays in the first quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 29-year-old signal-caller made it clear that he plans on playing in 2026 and beyond, despite his injury history.

"I'm going to be playing for a long time," Burrow said last month. "I expect to play for a long time and I expect to play well and consistently great for a long time."

Does he see himself playing for another team in 2026?

"I can't see that. No," Burrow said.

He did leave the door cracked when asked about playing elsewhere in the future. While it may not happen this year, the Bengals certainly need to put him in position to win games and contend for championships if they want him to remain happy in Cincinnati.

"You think about a lot of things," Burrow said. "A lot of crazy things happen every year. Micah Parsons got traded right before the season. That's something I hadn't seen in a long time in the NFL. So crazy things can happen."

The Bengals are hoping to re-build their defense this offseason and put themselves in position to make a run at a Super Bowl next season.

-----

