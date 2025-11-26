CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will play on Thursday night against the Ravens just 69 days after undergoing surgery on the grade 3 turf toe injury he suffered against the Jaguars in Week 2.

Burrow left the game in the second quarter and didn't return. The Bengals went 1-8 without him.

There has been plenty of discussion about Burrow's style of play, given his injury history.

The star quarterback got hurt on a routine play. The goal was to make a quick throw to Ja'Marr Chase. Chase was jammed at the line briefly, which caused Burrow to hesitate. That led to him being sacked and injured.

"You’re trying to get the ball out and some unexpected things happen that you can’t really let it go," Burrow said on Tuesday. "Pocket starts collapsing and you try to buy a little time. And then I just tried to give myself up and my foot got caught in the turf. Unlucky."

Would he have done anything differently?

"Hindsight’s 20-20," Burrow said. "You can’t play a play or game or practice or anything worried about getting hurt or doing anything like that. There’s not anything I would have done differently on that play."

Why Return This Season?

Burrow always planned on returning this season, regardless of the Bengals' record.

"As soon as it happened, I was pushing to do everything that we could to try and get back on the field," Burrow said on Tuesday. "I’m a football player. I get paid a lot money to go and play a game with my friends and we work really hard. It’s intense and there’s jobs on the line, but at the end of the day, it’s a game and I’ve worked hard to put myself in this position and get as healthy as I can be to go out and play with these guys and that’s something I wanted to do."

Burrow will start on Thursday night against the Ravens. At 3-8, a playoff run is unlikely, but he never wavered in his quest or desire to play football again this season.

