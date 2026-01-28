Bengals Star Tee Higgins Earns Major and Unexpected Honor After Standout 2025 Season

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is headed to the Pro Bowl.

Higgins had a career-high 11 touchdown catches in 2025, finishing with 59 receptions for 846 yards in 15 games. This is the first time he's made the Pro Bowl.

Higgins is the third Bengals wide receiver to have double-digit touchdown receptions in back-to-back seasons. He had 10 touchdown catches in 2024 and 11 scores in 2025. Only A.J. Green (2012-13) and Carl Pickens (1994-96) has accomplished that feat.

The 26-year-old already has 45 touchdown receptions in his six seasons with the Bengals. That's sixth in team history behind Chad Johnson (66), Green (65), Pickens (63), Ja'Marr Chase (54) and Isaac Curtis (53).

The Bengals signed Higgins to a four-year contract extension last offseason. He rewarded them by playing in 15 games and leading the AFC with 11 touchdown grabs, despite not having Joe Burrow for nine contests.

Higgins is a huge piece of the Bengals' offense and is well on his way to going down as one of the best wide receivers in team history.

The Bengals star is replacing Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers on the Pro Bowl roster.

Chase did ask why Higgins wasn't on the Pro Bowl roster last month when the teams were announced.

"Why tee ain’t first team pro bowl?" Chase asked on X.

The Bengals star got his wish. This also means that Chase and Higgins are well on their way toward becoming the best wide receiver duo in franchise history and one of the best in NFL history.

This is the first time the Bengals had two Pro Bowl wide receivers since 2007 when Johnson and TJ Houshmandzadeh both made it.

The 2026 Pro Bowl Games take place on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif., and will be televised live on ESPN.

Insane ball by Joe Burrow and an even better catch by Tee Higgins. Higgins now has a career-high 11 touchdowns this season. pic.twitter.com/Akw3QHYBRY — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) January 4, 2026

