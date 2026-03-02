Bengals’ Dalton Risner Extension Could Be Just the Beginning as Free Agency Nears

The Cincinnati Bengals came into this offseason needing to make a few big moves. They couldn't continue to run it back with the same kind of roster that has the same holes as the year before and expect different results.

Coming into the offseason, there were two main places the Bengals need to shore up. They needed to retain a few offensive linemen while adding one or two players to the unit, too. They also needed to add to the defense in a big way, as each level of the unit needs addressed.

On Monday, they shored up the offensive line by re-signing Dalton Risner to a one-year contract. Risner was solid in his first year with the Bengals last season, but it's far from the only move they need to make. Cincinnati's front office must make a plethora of additions if the Bengals are going to become legitimate contenders.

Bengals Must Upgrade the Defense

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs out of the tunnel during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals need to be targeting defense with all the assets they have.

The first step is seemingly already made. The Bengals are reportedly not interested in using the franchise tag on Trey Hendrickson ahead of Tuesday's deadline. It feels as though the saga between those two sides is over. It will officially end when Hendrickson signs a deal with a new team.

But for the Bengals, they should be targeting trades right now.

Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby is reportedly on the trade block, and the Bengals have the assets to make a splash. Adding Crosby would replace Hendrickson in the best way possible. If they don't want to spend big on Crosby, they could fall back on New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux is reportedly on the trade block and could likely be had for a fifth-round pick.

Players like Dexter Lawrence II and Javon Hargrave would also make sense for the Bengals.

Free agency is going to be a crucial time for Cincinnati, too. Players like Bryan Cook of the Kansas City Chiefs would help bolster the defense in a big way.

Eventually, the NFL Draft will roll around, which is another time the Bengals could upgrade their defense. They should be targeting the best defensive player available at pick No. 10. Adding somebody like Rueben Bain Jr., Caleb Downs, or Sonny Styles would fit the team perfectly.

Either way, Risner's extension is seemingly just the beginning of an exciting offseason for the Bengals.

